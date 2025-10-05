Kwara Gov Scraps PTA Levy In Public Primary Schools

The Kwara State Government has abolished the collection of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) levy across public primary schools in the state.

Instead, the government has approved annual school grants to replace the PTA levy and serve as the running costs for the schools.

The Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital, during the bid opening for the 2024 (3rd and 4th quarters) UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

“The Governor has approved the stoppage of the payment of PTA in all public primary schools in the state. From primary 1 to 6, no more payment of PTA in Kwara State,” he said, announcing the immediate disbursement of grants to at least 1,717 public schools.

Adaramaja also announced the approval of the procurement of English and Mathematics textbooks by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. He said the books would be distributed free of charge to pupils in primary 1 to 6 across the state.

Speaking on the bid opening, the SUBEB Chairman said the intervention covers critical projects including: construction of two-classroom blocks with offices, construction of VIP toilets, classroom remodeling and renovation, drilling of solar-powered boreholes with tank stands, rehabilitation of digital literacy centers, procurement of foundational literacy teaching materials for primary one, fabrication and distribution of two-seater furniture, and implementation of the Safe Schools Initiative in selected local governments.

He commended the state government for its investment in school infrastructure, human capital development, and teachers’ welfare, disclosing that the Governor has also approved the payment of 2025 counterpart funds for the UBEC/SUBEB intervention projects.

Adaramaja urged contractors who will be awarded the projects to strictly adhere to specifications, warning that shoddy jobs will not be tolerated.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba, and other key stakeholders were commended for their contributions to the success of the programme.

Responding on behalf of the bidders, Alhaji Maroof Ahmed, Secretary of the Indigenous Contractors Association, thanked the government for the opportunity to participate in the projects.

He pledged that contractors would deliver quality work and not let the government or the people of the state down.