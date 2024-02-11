Kwara Gov Salutes Olupo Of Ajase Ipo At 44

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday congratulated the Olupo of Ajase Ipo, HRM Oba Ismail Mohammed Atoloye Alebiosu on his 44th birthday.

The Governor commended the first-class monarch for being a great symbol of unity, love, support, and positive inspiration in Igbomina land and beyond.

He particularly commended Oba Alebiosu for his statesmanship in always mobilizing support for the government’s policies and programmes, including the various security initiatives in Kwara South.

“The Governor joins family, friends and people of Igbominaland to ask Almighty Allaah to give the monarch long life, gracious reign, and good health on the throne of his forefathers,” a statement from Government House added.