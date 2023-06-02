Kwara Gov Salutes Danladi-salihu At 38

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated the House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Sa- lihu, on his 38th birthday.

The governor commended Danladi-Salihu for his deft handling of the legislative business and all issues of public importance, saying his composure and commitment to public good have stood him out as an exceptional representative of his people.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the government of Kwara State, I rejoice with Mr. Speaker and his family on his birthday. I pray Allah to grant him long life in good health to continue to serve God and humanity.”