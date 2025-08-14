Kwara Gov Riterates Commitment To Farmer-Herder Conflicts Resolution

…As he receives result on Geospatial Mapping

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has received the result of the geospatial mapping that the administration conducted to use as a guide to address the root causes of farmer-herder conflicts and for the overall development of livestock in the state.

This was as the Governor also took delivery of extension materials for livestock productivity enhancement.

The state government had engaged the Centre for Dryland Agriculture (CDA), Bayero University, Kano, to carry out the exercise, under the Kwara’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

At the presentation ceremony in Ilorin, the Governor commended the research directorate of the university for their dedication and professionalism throughout the exercise, pledging the government’s determination to implement the findings to the letter.

AbdulRazaq also hailed the National Office of L-PRES, World Bank, the Federal Government, and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the project.

“This presentation is not merely a set of maps and statistics; it is a strategic tool that will guide us in making informed, evidence-based decisions for livestock development, conflict prevention, and sustainable natural resource management in Kwara State,” the Governor said through his Special Adviser and Counsellor, Sa’adu Salau, who represented him.

The event was attended by the Minister of Livestock, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, represented by Richard Mbaram Esq; Kwara legislators led by the Chairman, Kwara House Committee on Livestock, Hon. Yisa Gideon; local government chairmen; top government officials in the state, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Mamman Saba Jibril; Commissioner for Livestock Development, Oloruntoyosi Thomas; and APC chieftain Dr Gali Alaya.

“The findings have shed light on the drastic changes in land use and vegetation cover over the past two decades; the critical shortage and uneven distribution of functional water points; and the status of grazing corridors and the challenges posed by encroachment, among others,” the Governor said.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society, development partners, and security agencies, among all stakeholders, to work hand-in-hand with the government to implement the recommendations from the study.

The programme also attracted the National Coordinator for L-Press, Sanusi Abubakar; traditional rulers led by Olomu of Omu-aran, Oba Raimi Olaoti; Kwara Coordinator for L-Press, Soji Oyawoye; Director of Centre for Dryland Agriculture, BUK, Prof Sanusi Gaya Muhammed; Prof Murtala Gbadamosi; some security chiefs; and Serikin Fulani of Kwara State, Alhaji Ali Mohammad; among other stakeholders.

Oloruntoyosi, for her part, said the Ministry is committed to using this geospatial database to prioritise water point rehabilitation and create climate-resilient watering systems.

“This is a milestone achievement for our young Ministry of Livestock Development, providing us with an evidence-based platform for planning, intervention, and policy formulation,” she said.

Minister’s representative, Richard, described the event as a watershed in the annals of history to find a lasting solution to the farmer-harder conflicts in the country.

He said the exercise forms a part of the 10-year (2019-2028) National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) strategy that focuses on transforming Nigeria’s livestock sector.

National Coordinator for L-Press, Sanusi, who commended the Governor’s investments in livestock development, pledged to continue to support the state government in its aspiration and drive to achieve a paradigm shift in the livestock sector

He disclosed that the National L-PRESS office has newly obtained four approvals in favour of the state, including building a new veterinary hospital, building an animal boarding facility, and supplying vaccines to check some animal diseases.

“I have four pieces of good news for Kwara State. We have approvals for a brand new veterinary hospital here. This is to complement what the state government is doing. We also have approval to build an animal boarding facility in Baruten LG. We also have approval to supply vaccines against four animal diseases,” Abubakar said.