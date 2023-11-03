Kwara Gov Restates Support For SMEs

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has restated his administration’s resolve to strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and make the environment more conducive for businesses to thrive.

The Governor spoke in Ilorin at the official opening of the second edition of the Muslimah Entrepreneurs Trade Affair, where a variety of locally made products and services are being displayed for patronage.

The programme, which was organised by the Muslimaprenuer Forum, and will last for three days, has started attracting buyers from nooks and crannies of the state.

“As you have seen so far, this administration has been supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the entire business community, and we will continue to do that. On our own, we have a lot of programmes coming up next year for women entrepreneurs and youths who are in the tech space, SMEs and so on,” he said while declaring open the Trade Affair.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology Hon. Damilola Yusuf, said they would not have been able to come together for a trade exhibition if the government had not made the environment conducive for businesses to flourish.

He hailed their entrepreneurship spirit to market Kwara-made products for Nigeria and the world at large, urging the residents to troop out and patronize them.

“To be honest, we are very proud of Muslimah Entrepreneurs. They have come through, and have been able to market for each other. Honestly, they have an entrepreneurial spirit. And I have even seen a lot of products here that are made in Kwara for Nigeria. And I think they have a very big potential.

“I implore everybody to patronize them. I like how they are focused on natural products. I have seen some products that have NAFDAC numbers already, which are good for the body system. I can see that they are very focused on what they do. This, I believe, has been encouraged by the government which created an avenue for ease of doing business in the state,” he added.

Co-convener of the Trade Affair and CEO Baytu Tejmeel, Hajia Fatimah Saliu Adejumoke, in her remarks, said they came up with the second edition of the Affair to create ease and comfort for people, who she said are currently hit by inflated prices of goods and services in the markets.

She said at least 40 vendors are participating in the exhibition, and that their goods and services are cheap and affordable.