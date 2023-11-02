Kwara Gov Restates Commitment To Youth Development, Inclusion

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to continuing to build the capacity of youth and give them the necessary support to flourish in life.

He pledged to continue to invest in youth development and create for them different platforms and opportunities to showcase their gifted talents.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, at an event to commemorate the National Youth Day.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented at the event by the Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Yakubu Salihu Danladi said the youth inclusion policy of his administration serves as a good testimony that he prioritizes their interests, promising to continue to engage them meaningfully.

“We thank God Almighty for giving us the 1st of November to celebrate the youth. As against the past when the Youth Day used to be organized for youths, today, it is being organized by youth ourselves,” he said.

“In Kwara, we the youths are changing the narratives with the support of the Governor. I am sure, with what is happening now, by next year this time around again lots of youths will come and tell us about their journey so far. And it is going to be in a positive way.

“And those of us at the helm of affairs we will continue to do our best in contributing our quotas for the development of youth. I am sure more youth will be engaged as far as this government is concerned”.

In attendance were some cabinet members and other government officials; state parliamentarians; and academics, including House of Assembly member representing Owode/Onire Constituency Hon. Rukayat Shittu; Hon. Abdulganiyu Salaudeen; Hon. Salihu Baba Muhammed; Commissioner for Youth Development Hon. Usman Yunusa Lade; Commissioner for Business Innovation Technology, Hon. Damilola Yusuf Adelodun; Commissioner for Communication Bola Olukoju.

Others are Commissioner for Finance Hauwa Nuru; Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Engagement Attahiru Umar Mohammed; Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Olayinka Fafoluyi Solace; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development Alhaji Alabere Razaq Babatunde; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye; Managing Director, Innovation Hub Center, Temi Kolawole; dozens of young entrepreneurs and students.

Lade, in his welcome address, said the government is committed to “creating a space where creativity not only flourishes, but directly influences policies where governance is not just a system, but a reflection of the aspirations and innovations of our youth”.

Olukoju, who spoke on various youth-friendly programmes and the investments by the administration like Innovation Hub, Garment Factory and Sugar Film Factory Studio, said Governor AbdulRazaq is doing a lot to empower the youths and make Kwara a business hub.

One of the resource persons, the CEO of Hajjewels Creations, Hajarah Jibril, encouraged youths to be resilient and make good use of the internet and social media to positively enhance their brands.