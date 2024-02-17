Kwara Gov Restates Commitment To Openness As Palliative Committee Submits Reports

…Urges calm as govts address tackle inflation

Kwara State Palliative Distribution Committee submitted its report at the weekend to the state government, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commending the efforts and the fairness with which they carried out the exercise.

The state government had in August 2023 inaugurated the committee to distribute 250,000 10kg bags of rice to the less privileged as part of the efforts to ease the hard time that came with the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Governor also thanked the federal government for supporting states with N2bn to purchase that rice at the time.

“First of all, let me commend you for the good job you have done. From the onset, we wanted to make sure that it was an independent committee that distributed the food. We are proud of what you’ve done and your fairness in the distribution. There was a lot of commendation from various communities. It was very impactful,” he said.

“I also thank the Federal government for giving each state of the Federation N2b on this palliative. Our government will continue to engage in such efforts. It was really impactful. As it is, we will work round the clock to ease things and checkmate the activities of the 5th columnists who try to make things hard for the people.

“In many places (other than Kwara) people went about selling food items donated by the government but the manner in which you reached the communities was something that would have been difficult for them to take and resell. But your method made sure that the rice got to those who needed it. So, on this note, I truly thank you.”

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mrs Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi said the 12-member committee had distributed 255,000 bags of 10kg rice across 193 political wards in the state, adding that they were very fair and just in the distribution to the targeted people.

She explained that members of the various communities, including traditional and religious leaders, representatives of CSOs, youth, women, and people living with disabilities were carried along in order to ease the distribution exercise.

“We were not just to give this palliative to anybody, we made sure that each ward formed a committee, including the most senior traditional leaders, Imams, Pastors, youth representatives, women representatives, people living with disabilities representatives and security agencies to ensure that the people were given their fair shares,” she said.

“After that, the committee also sold about 50,000 bags of 50kg maize at more than below half the market price to the associations of poultry farmers, fish farmers, among others. Why we sold the maize is that the money will be refunded to the Federal Government, and people confirmed that it actually assisted them with their feeds.”

She appreciated the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve in that capacity and for allowing them to operate without interference.

Other members of the committee are the Emir of Shonga, Dr Haliru Yahya; state Secretary of Jama’átu Nasrul Islam, Professor Hamzat AbdulRaheem; Christian Association Chairman (CAN) chairman, Bishop Sunday Adewole; Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe and Mrs Grace Funke Bolaji (both representing CSOs); chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (Kwara), Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi; Mr Steven Awoyale (youth); representative of the DSS, Mr AbdulRasheed Shafi; representative of ‘disability’ community Comrade Yusuf Bashir; representative of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Hajia Binta Abubakar Mora; and Permanent Secretary, General Services in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ameen Babatunde (Secretary).