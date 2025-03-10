Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reshuffled his cabinet as he reassigned and inaugurated new commissioners.

Lawal Olohungbebe and Maryam Nnafatima Imam were sworn in as new Commissioners, as the governor charged them to be team players and to key into the administration’s efforts to build on its achievements across sectors.

Olohungbebe was assigned to the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, while Nnafatima was named the Commissioner for Social Development.

Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu has, however, moved to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, while Mary Arinde will now lead the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi now serves as the Commissioner for the newly created Transportation Ministry, as Oloruntoyosi Thomas Adebayo, who served in the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry, was reassigned to the new Ministry of Livestock Development.

Oloruntoyosi was replaced by Afeez Abolore, while the Solid Minerals Ministry will now be led by Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, who was formerly in charge of Social Development.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Governor AbdulRazaq said the new commissioners got a “deserving elevation” from their previous roles as Senior Special Assistants.

“Today marks not just the beginning of a new chapter for the commissioners-designate but, expectedly, a renewed commitment to serving the people of Kwara State with dedication, integrity, and vision,” he said.

“In leadership, and especially in public service, the strength of any administration lies in the power of teamwork. Be mindful that our mission is to collaborate, combining our strengths and ideas to leave Kwara far better than we found it.

“As is clear to everyone, our government has delivered very substantial, measurable progress in different sectors.

“We have set new standards in public education, primary healthcare, rural and urban development, infrastructure upgrade, social inclusion, structured social protection, and wealth redistribution initiatives.

“As you both step into your new roles, I urge you to embrace creativity, to always touch base with the people, to think outside the box, and to apply prudence in every decision made.

“I congratulate you once again, and I wish you God’s guidance in the service of our state.”

