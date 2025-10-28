Kwara Gov Receives 23 Freed Abductees

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has received 23 abductees recently rescued by the Nigerian Army, commending President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for their unwavering support in ensuring their freedom.

The Governor, who received the victims at the 22 Armoured Brigade Headquarters, Sobi, Ilorin, congratulated them on regaining their freedom and assured that his administration would continue to intensify efforts to eliminate criminal elements in the state.

“We thank God that you were all freed following the pressure from the security forces. We also thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support, and the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for working together to achieve this success,” AbdulRazaq said during the handover ceremony.

“We are glad to see 23 victims freed and presented today. We thank the Army and the Medical Centre here for looking after them since their rescue. We’ve known their plights, and I assure you that the government will support them in their rehabilitation.

“The challenges we are going through are temporary. Like the GoC has said, it is either they (the criminals) leave Kwara or they die here. This is a state of harmony,” he stated.

The Governor praised the Army and the new Brigade Commander for the deployment of troops to flush out non-state actors from the forests, pledging continued government support for the Armed Forces.

“The GoC has been on the ground for the past two weeks, and since his arrival, we have seen a turnaround of events. We’ve seen the criminals fleeing, with many arrested or neutralised. Peace is now being restored to Kwara,” he added.

AbdulRazaq further disclosed that the state government would deploy forest guards immediately after the Army completes its clean-up operations in affected areas to maintain peace and facilitate the resumption of farming activities.

The Governor was received by the Brigade Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Brigadier General Nicholas Rume. Others on the Governor’s entourage included the Chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Alhaji Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa, and the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Rume acknowledged the support the troops have received from the state government and pledged to sustain the onslaught against criminal elements.

“Your Excellency, I thank you very much once again, and we really appreciate your support because without it, many of our operations would not have been possible,” Rume said.

“We promise to continue doing our best until these miscreants are completely flushed out of Kwara. As the General Officer Commanding directed, it is either the bandits leave Kwara State or they die here. That is the only mandate I have, and we will do our best to achieve it,” he added.

One of the rescued victims, Pastor Obafemi, described their ordeal as traumatic and expressed gratitude to the government and security forces for their intervention.

“I thank the Governor and the troops for the efforts that led to our rescue. God will give you the strength to continue this good work and overcome those tormenting our communities,” he said.