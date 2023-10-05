Kwara Gov Reappoints KW-IRS Chief, Omoniyi For Second Term

…solace, Egghead back as SSAs New Media, Communications

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reappointed Engr (Mrs) Folashade Omoniyi as Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) for the second and last tenure.

New Telegraph reports that the reappointment is effective from October 3, 2023.

It would be recalled that Omoniyi was first appointed to the key role in October 2019, while under her, internally generated revenue became more efficient with the deployment of new technology to block leakages and make revenue collection a lot easier for its public.

The Governor has also reappointed Fafoluyi Olayinka (Solace), a seasoned new media professional with years of experience as a youth leader, as Senior Special Assistant on New Media.

Solace played the same role in the last dispensation as Special Assistant, gaining wide acclaim for leveraging new media channels to promote the government’s policies and programmes and bridging the information gap between the government and members of the public, especially among young people.

Solace, an associate member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Microbiology, a postgraduate diploma in Journalism, and is studying for his Master’s in Public Administration at the University of Ilorin.

The Governor has similarly appointed 28-year-old Ibraheem Abdullateef as his Senior Special Assistant on Communications. He held the same portfolio in the last dispensation as Special Assistant.

Widely known as Egghead for his brilliance and incisive writings, Abdullateef holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the Kwara State University.

Abdullateef has worked with national and international organisations in Nigeria, the United States, and Beijing, including African Liberty, Change Magazine, The Hook Creative Agency, and The Cable newspapers.

Egghead is the founder of Raise, a platform for public policy debate as well as issues around youth empowerment and leadership in Kwara State.

Both Solace and Egghead — like many other Kwara appointees and elected officials — are digital natives with large followings among the millennials and Generations Z and Alpha, indicating the Governor’s commitment to youth development and empowerment.

Their appointments take immediate effect.