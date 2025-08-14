Kwara Gov Presents Staff Of Office To Three Traditional Rulers

…Urges monarchs to promote peace, unity in their domains

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented the Staff of Office to the new Alagunjin of Agunjin, Oba Isiaka Malik, the Olowo of Ita-Olowo, Oba AbdulRazaq Adekola Salau, and the Elepe of Epe-Opin, Oba Afolabi Odeniyi Gabriel.

While Alagunjin is a 3rd Class monarch from Ifelodun Local Government Area, Olowo (Ifelodun) and Elepe (Ekiti) are in 4th Class category.

The Governor congratulated the royal fathers and charged them to work for unity and progress of their domains and uphold the values of integrity, wisdom, and justice.

“I congratulate the new monarchs and their communities on this momentous occasion. May your reigns be marked by wisdom, peace and progress,” the Governor said through Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Hon Abubakar Abdullahi Bata, who represented him.

He also tasked the traditional rulers to strive to promote peace and understanding among their subjects, whose support he said is key to achieving communities of their choice.

AbdulRazaq pledged a continual commitment of his government to peaceful coexistence and grassroots development.

Dignitaries at the event included the Chief Whip, Kwara House of Assembly, Hon Ganiyu Gabriel; Chairman, Ifelodun LG, Hon. Femi Yusuf; Hon. Awelewa Olawale Gabriel (Ekiti); State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi; some high chiefs in the affected communities; and families and friends.

Local council chairmen, who spoke at the event, such as Hon. Yusuf and Hon. Gabriel, implored the monarchs to see peace and harmony as their watchwords, noting no meaningful development can be recorded in an atmosphere of rancour.

Fagbemi, for his part, urged the traditional rulers to avoid division among themselves and work for peace, progress and development of their various communities, saying this will complement the Governor’s efforts on peacekeeping and general well-being of the citizens.

Responding, the monarchs, in their separate remarks, thanked the government and the people of their communities for the confidence reposed in them.

They pledged their determination to work for peace, unity and progress of their respective communities, while seeking the co-operation of their people to succeed.