Kwara Gov Presents N80m Cheques To Families Of Forest Guards Killed In Babanla, Oke-Ode, Eleyin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented N80 million cheques to families of the forest guards and vigilante who recently lost their lives during encounters with kidnappers in Babanla, Oke Ode, and Eleyin of Ifelodun and Isin Local Government Areas of the state.

Similarly, the governor has approved N100 million support for the families of brave men in Edu and Patigi who died in an ambush by kidnappers in July as the former set out to confront them in the wake of abductions in the area. The governor saluted the bravery and patriotism of all the victims and prayed God to repose their souls.

The governor said in Ilorin while presenting cheques to the families, said: “We pray for the souls of the deceased. It was an unfortunate incident. “They died in active service. Government cannot but sympathise with the families. “We will do the needful to keep supporting them and making sure that the state is safe, and our country is safe.

“As you can see, the military has moved in with full force. We look forward to supporting the Nigerian Army and other security agencies as they chase the criminals out of the state.”

The meeting was attended by Chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority and a chieftain of APC from Asa, Alhaji Abdullateef Gidado Alakawa; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu; Chairman of Ifelodun, Alhaji Femi Yusuf; Chairman of Ilorin West, Mall Shehu AbdulRahaman Ladan; Chairman of Asa, Alhaji Shehu Yahaya; and families of the victims.