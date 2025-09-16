Kwara Gov Presents Buses To School For Special Needs, Queen’s School

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday donated new 32-seater Toyota Coaster buses to the School for Special Needs, Ilorin, the only public secondary school in the state dedicated to children with special education needs and the Queen’s School, Ilorin, the state’s flagship girls-only school.

The surprise gesture, anchored on earlier requests from the two schools, was received with excitement by students, teachers, and school authorities, who described it as a continuation of the Governor’s sustained support for education since assuming office in 2019.

AbdulRazaq said the buses would ease mobility, boost learning outcomes, and further demonstrate his administration’s commitment to making education more inclusive and accessible.

“We must pay special attention to these children. There are about 500 students here with various needs, and it is our duty to support them. We have provided learning aids, hearing machines, street lights, and now buses, and we will continue to deepen our support,” the Governor said at the School for Special Needs.

At Queen’s School, he pledged to address other challenges, including perimeter fencing and electricity supply, while commending the vision of the school’s founders.

Principals of the schools, Alhaji Abdulganiyi Olododo (School for Special Needs) and Alhaja Rashidat Oluwakemi Abdul (Queen’s School), hailed the Governor’s intervention and appealed for more assistance.

Olododo described the donation as a “memorable gift” that adds to the Governor’s numerous interventions across classrooms, clinics, water supply, and street lighting.

Also speaking, Dr. Funke Opadokun, President of the Old Students Association of Queen Elizabeth School, praised AbdulRazaq’s administration for its investments in education and infrastructure.

“This is my first time meeting you, but I pray for you every day. From Adewole to Tanke, it now takes only eight minutes to drive because of the new roads. We are so proud of your efforts,” she said.