Kwara Gov Presents 500 Mattresses To NYSC

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has presented 500 mattresses to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state for the use of corps members and camp officials during their orientation programme

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Youth Development, Hon. Usman Yunusa Lade, said the mattresses are part of the state government’s measures to relieve the sufferings of the corps members, as well as their camp officials during orientation programme, adding that his administration has been carrying out holistic rehabilitation of the NYSC camp since 2019.

He said: “We have been carrying out holistic rehabilitation of the NYSC camp since 2019. This gesture complements what we have been doing over the years and it will be a continuous process.

“As a youth-friendly administration, all our projects are centred around youths.”

Receiving the mattresses, the state Coordinator of the NYSC, Onifade Olaoluwa Oni, thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for the kind gesture, while assuring him that they would make judicious use of the mattresses.

“We appreciate the kind gesture of the state Governor and promise to ensure that the materials are properly taken care of.

“Government is a critical stakeholder in ensuring NYSC members posted to the state are settled down on time, this is for them to be agents of positive development in the state and nation at large,” he said.