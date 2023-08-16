Kwara Gov, Others Receive Corpse Of Nigeria’s Envoy To France In Ilorin

…late envoy buried amid prayers

The remains of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Ambassador Kayode Laro, arrived in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday morning for immediate burial.

According to a Government House statement, the body of the diplomat was flown in with an aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, draped in the national colours as a mark of honour for his service to Nigeria.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq received the remains of the diplomat at the General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport Ilorin, supported by other dignitaries and family members of the deceased.

The Governor also attended the burial which took place at his family compound in Ilorin. The burial rites were led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Soliu.

Other dignitaries in attendance include Nigeria’s Ambassador to Paris (France) superintending Economic and Consular Affairs, Muazam Nayaya; Deputy Head of Mission (France) Ambassador Tunde Mukaila Mustapha; Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker Rt Yakubu Danladi Salihu and other principal officers; and AbdulRazaq’s family led by the Governor’s elder brother and Mutawalle Ilorin, Dr. Alimi AbdulRazaq.

The Governor had earlier in his condolence message described his death as shocking and devastating, and prayed to Allah to forgive him and grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Ambassador Tunde, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the burial rites, said the late Laro was a complete gentleman and a diplomat par excellence.

He prayed to Allah to grant the departed soul Aljannat Firdaus and console the family he left behind.