Kwara Gov, Others Pay Tribute As Ex-HoS Laid To Rest

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described the late former Head of Service (HoS) of the State, Susan Modupe Oluwole, as an exemplary leader who devoted her life to the ideals of diligence, integrity, and service to the people.

The Governor made the statement during the Wake ceremony held in honor of Oluwole at the State Banquet Hall, opposite the Government House in Ilorin.

“As we pay our last respects to a remarkable and dedicated public servant, and a pillar of our civil service, I would like to say that her passing is not just a loss to her immediate family, but also to the entire state, the public service, and everyone who had the privilege of working with her,” the Governor said.

AbdulRazaq was represented at the ceremony by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi.

The Governor further praised the late bureaucrat, noting that she carried out her duties with wisdom, professionalism, and a deep sense of responsibility.

“Her impact on the civil service remains indelible, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come,” he said.

“I extend my deepest condolences to her beloved family, colleagues, friends, and associates. While words cannot fully ease the pain of this loss, I hope you find comfort in the knowledge that she was deeply respected, and her contributions will never be forgotten. May God grant us the strength to bear this loss, and may her gentle soul find eternal rest,” AbdulRazaq added.

Salman Adelodun Ibrahim, a former Head of Service in the State, remarked that one aspect that always drew attention to Oluwole fondly known as Dupe was her loyalty, enthusiasm, and dedication with which she handled every assignment.

Ibrahim said that her contributions during her 7-year tenure would be written in letters of gold, noting that she played a pivotal role in reforming the State civil service.

“As the officer in charge of government quarters, Mrs. Oluwole always had detailed knowledge about every quarter. She was a go-getter—dedicated, principled, humble, disciplined, and transparent,” he said.

Ayo Fagbemi, Chairman of the Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries in the state, described Oluwole as a true embodiment of professionalism, integrity, and dedication. He added that she was a role model to many.

Fagbemi also expressed deep sorrow over her untimely passing, especially considering that she had just retired and would have spent her retirement reflecting and making further impactful contributions to the polity.

“Her leadership was guided by the fear of God, equity, justice, and fairness. She led the state’s Civil Service through thick and thin, and her tenure was marked by significant reforms and a commitment to the professional growth of those under her,” he said.

Some of Oluwole’s childhood friends and classmates, including Adefunke Oyinloye (FCIA), President of the Class of ’82 at Saint Clare’s Anglican Girls’ Grammar School in Offa, and Opeyemi Oladipupo, also eulogized her virtues, mental capacity, and excellent service delivery.

Rotimi Bello, speaking on behalf of the deceased’s family, thanked Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and others who contributed, in one way or another, to her life journey.

He said the late former HoS would be greatly missed for her commitment to strengthening the bond within the family and prayed that God would uphold the family after her demise.

