Kwara Gov Orders Probe Of ‘Shonga Flooding’, Commiserates With Victims

…Govt team visits community

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up a committee to investigate the unusual flooding of several rice farmlands in Shonga, Edu Local Government Area of the State.

Governor AbdulRazaq inaugurated the committee on Sunday in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital.

The statement reads, “The committee led by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor Princess Bukola Babalola.

“She will be assisted by the Honourable Commissioners for Agriculture, Water Resources, Environment; Special Adviser on Special Duties; SSA Security to the Governor Alhaji Muhyideen Aliu; Kwara State Emergency Management Agency; a director in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (Secretary); and Kwara State Social Investment Programme,” according to a statement on Sunday morning.

“The committee is to visit the affected areas on a fact-finding mission, where it will deliver the government’s condolence message to His Royal Highness Emir of Shonga Dr. Haliru Yahyah Ndanusa (OON) and the victims.”

