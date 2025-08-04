Kwara Gov Okays N20bn To Revamp School Infrastructure

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has directed that N20bn be allocated in the supplementary budget for further revamp of school infrastructure across the State.

The new investment is expected to strengthen the massive infrastructural upgrade in public schools, which the administration has embarked upon since 2020 after retooling Kwara’s relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“His Excellency has instructed that we dedicate another N20bn to school infrastructural upgrades. The process has started already. The designs are being made, and we will get down to this as soon as the supplementary budget is approved,” Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe said in a statement.

“This is not a standalone effort. It is only another major intervention of the administration to scale up what we have been doing. Between 2019 and now, the administration has worked on more than 1,254 classrooms — apart from several other special interventions.”

He said the administration is proud to have implemented SUBEB-UBEC school intervention projects from 2014 and now — a feat that he said is unique to the Abdulrazaq administration.

Olohungbebe said the new intervention, which will also include laboratory and sanitation facilities, targets schools in different parts of the state, complementing the ongoing interventions at SUBEB.

“Despite our huge interventions, we acknowledge that there are still gaps, and that is exactly why His Excellency is approving another special intervention to further close the gaps in school infrastructure,” he added.