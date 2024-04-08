Kwara Gov Not Involved In Trial Of Any Cleric – CPS

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has debunked a story making the round that he is involved in the prosecution of a Muslim cleric Sheikh Abdulrazaq Solihudeen who had launched verbal attacks on Senator Suleiman Ajadi in a viral video.

The cleric, as seen in the video he made to condemn the Senator Ajadi committee, was opposed to the state government seeking accountability for how public properties were sold without proper remittances to the treasury or due process.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “Neither the Governor nor the state government was aware of the video until it was shared on some online platforms on Sunday afternoon.

“The Governor could not have sued on an issue he was not aware of, so the claims that he is behind the trial of the cleric are a piece of fake news. Those behind the story are the usual agents of disinformation who just wanted to cause disharmony in the state for political gains.

“The Governor understands the burden of public office and the possibility of his being misunderstood, including the right of every citizen to hold or express contrary views within lawful boundaries. He remains focused on the discharge of his duties and is confident that posterity will judge him fairly.

“Similarly, the Governor concedes the right of any aggrieved citizen(s) to seek redress in lawful ways as no one is allowed to unfairly incite hatred against another person or resort to self-help under whatever guise.”