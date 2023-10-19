Kwara Gov Names Visitation Panels To State-Owned CoEds

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of visitation panels to the three public-owned Colleges of Education in the state, a new step to improve the standards of the schools and make them more efficient in the discharge of their mandates.

The affected schools are the Kwara State Colleges of Education Ilorin, Oro, and Lafiagi (Technical), each having its own panel.

Members of the Visitation Panel to CoEd Ilorin are Prof. Kpotun Mohammed Baba (chairman); Alhaji Kuranga Omomeji Idowu; Mrs Shera Kperogi; Dr. Zubair Ibrahim Tswachi; Dr. Olayinka Olowonirejuaro; and Dr. Fashiku C.O. (Secretary).

For CoEd Oro, the Governor has appointed the following: Prof. Ibrahim Jawondo (Chairman); Alhaja Raodat Omowunmi Yusuf; Mallam Umar Abdullah Sanda; Alhaja Rashidat Isiaka; Dr. Ajibola Abiodun Atoyebi; and Dr. S.O. Aboyeji (Secretary).

Lafiagi has the following as members of its own visitation panel: Prof. Ezekiel Tejumola (Chairman); Dr Ameen Funsho Ahmed; Dr Arinde Omotosho Williams; Alhaja Aminat Sulaiman Ibrahim; Mrs Adejumo Christianah Bimpe; and Dr Bashir Leke Ijaiya (Secretary).

The visitation panels have eight (8) weeks to submit their reports, beginning from when they commence sittings.

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

