Kwara Gov Names Prince Mahe New SSG, Inaugurates Cabinet

…As he appoints two PLWDs Perm Secs

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated members of the state executive council alongside five new permanent secretaries and a member of the Civil Service Commission.

The cabinet, which is made up of almost 50 percent of each gender, has, as of today, the highest number of female commissioners in the country.

The highlight of the inauguration was the swearing in of two Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) as Permanent Secretaries, indicating Governor AbdulRazaq’s inclusive policy that is meant to mobilise every segment of the society for collective growth.

The inauguration came a few minutes after the Governor announced Abdulkadir Mahe Aliyu, a prince of Ilorin Emirate and former permanent secretary, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Mahe, as is popularly known, was sworn in along with the Commissioners.

The Governor, similarly, swore in Jamila Bake, a former commissioner, as a permanent member of the Kwara State Civil Service Commission. She represents Kwara North at the statutory body.

Mahe, from Ilorin South, holds a Master of Business Administration, a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration, a Higher National Diploma in Marketing, and an Ordinary National Diploma.

The Governor later held a brief meeting with the new SSG and commissioners, charging them to work as a team be responsive and mindful of public good in their duties, meticulously study the different projects and assignments in their ministries, and advise the government on areas that need improvement. He specifically told them that the government will change how road projects are designed in the state for better quality.

“We have to review our rates to reflect the current realities, attract Grade-A contractors, and greatly improve the quality of project delivery and value for money. For example, we have to start designing and building roads with stone base to allow for better durability. This will of course affect the cost of our road projects, going forward,” he said.

Earlier at the inauguration, the Governor said: “The last four years have seen us stabilising and repositioning different sectors of our society. Our achievements are boldly written in education, urban renewal projects, rural development, healthcare delivery, provision of potable water, gender mainstreaming and youth empowerment, and general welfare of the people especially through the safety net programs and other interventions.

The Kwara socio-economic climate has proven resilient against all odds,” reminding them that their choice as cabinet members and public servants is a product of wide consultations, merit, and careful consideration for the public good.

“With prudence and blockage of wastes, we have grown internally generated revenue to a height never seen before. Similarly, several projects of huge socioeconomic impacts have been initiated to bridge existing infrastructural gaps and make Kwara the go-to place in Nigeria amid improved access to basic amenities and better welfare for the public workforce,” he said.

“But we are now faced with a new set of challenges. With fuel subsidies gone and the government mobilizing resources to stabilize the system amid the rising cost of living, we are committed to helping the people cope through empathy and creative solutions.

“As cabinet members and senior bureaucrats, you are to join the government to make life a lot better for the people through the design and implementation of various policies and programmes and exemplary conduct in public leadership. Neither waste, abuse, sabotage, nor intentional disregard for public good will be tolerated. Our appetite and public appearance must also reflect the current realities of our country.”

The portfolios of the new commissioners are as follows: Abdulganiy Abdulazeez Kola (Energy); Aliyu Kora Sabi (Planning and Economic Development); Shehu Ndanusa Usman (Environment); Afolashade Opeyemi Kemi (Social Development); Dr. Segun Ogunsola (Housing and Urban Development); Abdulquawiy Olododo (Solid Minerals); Senior Ibrahim Suleiman (Justice); Hauwa Nuru (Finance); Damilola Yusuf (Business, Innovation and Technology); Oloruntoyosi Adebayo Thomas (Agriculture and Rural Development); and Bola Olukoju (Communications).

Others are Abubakar Abdullahi Bata (Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Developments); Bello John Olarewaju (Special Duties); Dr. Amina Ahmed el-Imam (Health); Dr. Mary Arinde (Tertiary Education); Olaitan Buraimoh (Women Affairs); and Usman Yunusa (Water Resources).