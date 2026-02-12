Kwara Gov Mourns Slain Forest Guard, Announces N10m Support For Family

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed sadness over the death of a gallant Forest Guard, Mr. Omotosho Olawuyi Samuel, who fell during a courageous encounter with some kidnappers in Koro community of Ekiti Local Government Area.

The Governor commended the bravery and patriotism of the Forest Guard and local vigilantes who launched an assault on the fleeing kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the Governor has announced a N10m support for the family of the operative as a token of government’s gratitude for his sacrifice — apart from him going down as a hero of the people’s collective war against banditry.

He commiserated with the family of Mr. Samuel and his comrades who bravely fighting along with him. “He is our hero, and we ask God to give succour to his family, “according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.