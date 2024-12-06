Share

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has joined other Muslim leaders across the country to mourn the death of renowned Islamic scholar, Muhydeen Bello.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Muslim community was thrown into mourning following the death of one of its most revered figures, Alhaji Bello on Friday morning.

Reacting to his demise, the governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, described the death of the foremost Islamic preacher as a national loss to the people of Nigeria.

“The fiery preacher stayed in the national limelight for over four decades as a consistent advocate of Islamic monotheism, piety, civic virtue, and responsible leadership and followership

“He spoke truth to power in a nuanced way that respects sensibilities in equal measures.

“The death of Sheikh Ajani Bello is, indeed, a national loss. Our commiserations go to the people and government of Oyo State, the Ansar-Ud-Deen Family worldwide, and the Muslim community as a whole.”

“We ask Allaah to ease his accounts, grant him al-Jannah Firdaus, and uphold his family upon the goodness and his fine legacies”, he prayed.” the statement read.

