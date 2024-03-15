Kwara Gov Mourns Olubadan, Condoles With Oyo Govt

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined other Nigerians to mourn the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba (Senator) Lekan Balogun who joined his ancestors on Thursday.

“On behalf of the people of Kwara State, the Governor similarly condoles with the Oyo State Governor and NGF Vice Chairman, Engr. Seyi Makinde and the people of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole on the sad development.

“The late Olubadan was a man whose place in history is already etched in gold because of not just his quality royal leadership to his people but also for his service to the country as a senator of the Federal Republic, according to Governor AbdulRazaq.

“The Governor asks Allaah, the Living and Everlasting, to admit the first class monarch to Al-Jannah Firdaus and strengthen the family and Ibadan community after his death,” Governor AbdulRazaq added in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.