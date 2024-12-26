Kwara Gov Mourns Ex-Herald GM, Adisa

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condoled with the family of former Herald General Manager and Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Abdulrahim Adisa (NAN).

A former Chairman of Moro Local Government Area, Alhaji Adisa died on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

The Governor recalled that Alhaji Adisa was a veteran in the media industry where he made huge contributions, especially as a former staff member of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Governor AbdulRazaq commiserated with the media community in the State, especially the Herald, and with his family.

He asked Allaah to admit Alhaji Adisa to Al-Jannah Firdaus and console the family with His mercies.

