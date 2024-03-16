New Telegraph

March 16, 2024
Kwara Gov Mourns, Condoles With Oyo Govt

Kwara State Governor/ Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has joined other Nigerians to mourn the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadan Land Oba (Senator) Lekan Balogun who joined his ancestors on Thursday.

“On behalf of the people of Kwara State, the Governor similarly condoles with His Excellency the Oyo State Governor/NGF Vice Chairman Engineer Seyi Makinde and the people of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole on the sad development.

“The late Olubadan was a man whose place in history is already etched in gold because of not just his quality royal leadership to his people but also for his service to the country as a senator of the Federal Republic, according to Governor AbdulRazaq.

