Kwara Gov Mourns Comedy Icon, Patigi

Kwara State Governor and Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the death of Alhaji Usman Baba Patigi as the end of a great era in the Nigerian comedy industry, especially in the northern region.

The Governor said Samanja, 81, who was a Prince of Patigi in Kwara State, will be remembered as a pathfinder in what has become known as the Kanniwood in the Nigerian movie industry.

“He was a colossus who bestrode the entertainment industry for decades. He will be missed for his great impacts while his legacies live on,” the Governor said in a statement.

The Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Samanja, the people of Patigi and the royal family, as well as millions of his fans, old and young, across the country, particularly in northern Nigeria.

Governor AbdulRazaq prays Allah to ease the account of the late actor and admit him into Al-Jannah Firdaus. He also asks Allah to look after the family of Samanja and comfort everyone who mourns him.