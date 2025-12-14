Kwara Gov Mourns Bello, Former IEDPU President Uthman

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Dr. Fatai Bello, a statesman and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Bello, a respected public intellectual from Erin Ile, Oyun Local Government Area, died on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, Governor AbdulRazaq described the late leader as a man of principle, committed to democracy, the rule of law, community service, and leaving a positive impact on those around him.

The Governor also extended condolences to the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressives Union (IEDPU) over the death of its former President, Amb. Sheikh AbdulAzeez Uthman, fsi, praising him as a man of remarkable character and influence within the community.

Governor AbdulRazaq prayed for Allah to ease the accounts of both leaders, admit them into al-jannah Firdaus, and grant their families, associates, and friends patience to bear the profound loss.

Both men were laid to rest on Sunday, December 14, 2025.