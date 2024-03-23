Kwara Gov Mourns As Oloro Of Oro Kingdom Passes On

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba AbdulRafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran 1, has joined his ancestors.

The monarch was reported to have passed on in the early hours of Saturday, March 23.

Commiserating with the people of Oro Kingdom, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the late monarch as a peacemaker, a father figure to all, and a man who was passionate about the development of his kingdom.

The Governor said the deceased would be missed for his forthrightness, his commitment to peace and unity, and his successes.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant forgiveness and Al-jannah Firdaus to Oba AbdulRafiu, and to give the people of Oro Kingdom and his family the strength to carry on his fine legacies.