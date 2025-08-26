Kwara Gov Meets Ifelodun Stakeholders, Outlines Devt, Security Efforts

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has held a meeting with Ifelodun stakeholders, detailing his efforts to scale up infrastructure development and keep the people safe for shared prosperity.

Led by the Chairman of the Council, Hadji Femi Yusuf, the stakeholders were drawn from various layers of the local government, including serving and former public officers, monarchs, clerics, politicians, youths and other community leaders.

Acknowledging constant collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and all security agencies, the Governor said everything is being done to eliminate all security threats in the state, including in Ifelodun, Patigi, and Edu.

He also itemised some of the ongoing and proposed projects in Ifelodun to include the Ajase-Ipo-Oke Ode-Sagbe road; AlabeOreke Road; Oro-Ago Road; Ora township road (which iref awarded-awarded); and Orisa bridge. He said the Akamo bridge is also on the radar, as well as spot rehabilitation of the Share-Babanla road, and commended the various community-led initiatives in Ifelodun such as the ICT Centre in Igbaja.