Kwara Gov Leads Joint Security Assessment In Kaiama

Share

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of Kwara State along with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Brigade Commander, Commissioner of Police, and Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), has led a joint security assessment in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

A statement by Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, stated: “On Monday, April 21, 2025, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and top military and intelligence chiefs visited the area to assess security concerns and reinforce inter-agency collaboration across border communities.”

The delegation included Major General O.G. Onubugu, GOC 2 Division, Nigerian Army; Brigadier General E.B. Barkins, Brigade Commander, Sobi Cantonment; Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Adekimi Ojo; Director of DSS, Michael Aganwu; and Senior Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Governor, Alhaji Aliyu Muyideen.

The team held a strategic security meeting with the Emir of Kaiama, Muazu Shehu Omar (Bagidi ki Yaru IV), and other key stakeholders such as the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Community Development, Abubakar Abdullahi Bata; LGA Chairman of Kaiama, Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi; LGA Chairman of Baruten, Alh Issa Jubril; state assembly members; and district heads.

Discussions focused on security concerns within the Kemenji, Karoji, and Kainji National Park areas.

The visit ended with an inspection of the local oil mill facility before the delegation returned safely to Ilorin.

The Kwara State Police Command assured residents of Kaiama, Baruten, and surrounding communities that adequate security measures have been implemented and are being reinforced to maintain peace.

Citizens are encouraged to continue their lawful activities without fear while remaining vigilant and cooperating with law enforcement.

The statement concluded with a stern warning: “Any individual or group attempting to undermine the safety of our communities will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Share