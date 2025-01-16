New Telegraph

January 16, 2025
Kwara Gov Lays Wreath, Hails Sacrifices Of Fallen Heroes

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq laid the wreath at the cenotaph of the unknown soldier yesterday, a nationwide activity that concludes the weeks-long commemoration of the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

The governor also freed the white pigeons, another symbolic gesture that signifies Nigeria’s commitment to peace and harmony following a 30-month civil war in which multitudes of soldiers and civilians died across the country.

He was joined at the solemn event in Ilorin, the state capital, by top government officials, such as Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; security commanders; war veterans; community leaders; academics; members of the Nigerian Legion; and spouses of fallen heroes.

