Kwara Gov Launches 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem

…Rallies Support For Fallen Heroes

…donates N10m to Nigerian Legion

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Tuesday launched the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem for 2025, urging Nigerians to prioritise support for families of fallen soldiers and those incapacitated during wars.

The government also donated N10m to support the Nigerian Legion, the umbrella body that coordinates the affairs of the families of fallen soldiers and the incapacitated, among other mandates.

He commended the Legion for preserving the peace, unity, and progress of the country and the international community.

“Let us remember the sacrifices of these gallant men and women who laid down their lives so that we may live in peace and harmony. We, therefore, have a duty to show our appreciation by contributing generously towards the upkeep of their families,” he said at the launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Emblem Appeal Week Fund.

“Our support will send the message that they did not die in vain. Our appreciation will also encourage current members of the Armed Forces to serve bravely, knowing that they would not be forgotten, even in death.”

The Governor saluted their courage, patriotism, and selfless sacrifices for the nation, and requested citizens to recommit themselves to the wellbeing and the mandate of the Legion.

AbdulRazaq also called on Local Government authorities in the State to mobilise the grassroots to support the noble cause of the Legion.

The event attracted cabinet members and other senior government officials, security commanders, and members of the legion.

Commissioner for Social Development Olaitan Abosede Buraimoh, for her part, said the launching of the Emblem Appeal Fund for the Legion is a show of love, concern, and care for their gallantry and exceptional service to the country.

Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in the state Retd. Brig.-Gen. Abdulkadir Anigiobi thanked the Governor for his consistent support for members of the Legion.

“It was a great opportunity on our side to see you as the first Executive Governor of the state to attend our launching and donate to us,” he said.

He requested the government to continue to support the Legion in different aspects, including the empowerment of its members.

