Kwara Gov Lauds Progress On Key Dev’t Projects

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the progress and quality of work at the Kwara Hotel, Remi Tinubu Hospital, and Saidu Kawu Court House which are three of his key developmental legacy projects.

“We are happy with the progress so far. We are glad we started this project on time because, if we had to build Kwara Hotel today, it would cost more than double to achieve the same quality and size.

“We hope to see its completion as soon as possible,” the Governor said during a site visit to the hotel.

He further praised the quality of work at the construction sites, noting that the project is both cost-effective and meets industry standards, thanks to the reputable company handling the project.

The Governor also visited the Justice Saidu Kawu Court House and Senator Oluremi Tinubu Hospital, both of which are multi-storey facilities with historical, social, and economic significance.

Accompanying the Governor on the visit were Mukhtar Tolani Shagaya, House of Representatives member for Ilorin West/Asa Federal Constituency; Commissioner for Works Abdulquawiy Olododo; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Abdulrazaq Jiddah; and Senior Special Assistant on the State Geographic Information Service (KWAGIS), Abdulmutalib Shittu.

