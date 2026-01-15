Kwara Gov Lauded Over Ministry’s Relocation

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has been lauded for approving the relocation of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development to a better and more conducive working environment along Fate Road.

The commendation came from the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Chief (Mrs.) Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, during the Ministry’s New Year meeting on Thursday. She described the gesture as a testament to the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants in the State.

She further urged both the management and staff of the Ministry to be proactive, resourceful, and contribute impactful innovations that would take the Ministry to greater heights in the new year and beyond.

The Commissioner also praised the commitment and dedication of the entire staff, saying:

“All the staff have demonstrated passion, commitment, and hard work in ensuring the growth and development of this Ministry in recent times, making them an amazing team to work with.”

Chief Buraimoh welcomed the staff to the new office and assured them of a conducive working environment that would promote enhanced productivity and meaningful growth. She also stressed the importance of maintaining the new office properly.

She reiterated the need for punctuality and urged management to monitor absenteeism. She further encouraged staff to embrace dedication, hard work, and commitment, emphasizing that these efforts would yield happiness and success in the new year and beyond.

The Commissioner also highlighted the importance of personal health and well-being, advising staff to engage in routine health checks to avoid system breakdowns. “Your families are a significant part of you. Ensure you cultivate robust relationships and companionship with them,” she added.

The Director of Geological Service, Mr. Isiaka Ajeigbe, expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for her words of wisdom and promised to adhere strictly to her guidance for the new year.

The Director of Personnel, Finance, and Supply, Mr. Sanni Ismaila, thanked Governor AbdulRazaq for prioritizing the welfare of civil servants, particularly the relocation of the Ministry to a beautiful and more conducive working space.

Mr. Ismaila also commended the Commissioner for her exemplary leadership in ensuring harmonized synergy within the Directorates, Consultants, and other stakeholders in the solid minerals development sector.