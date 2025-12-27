Kwara Gov Lauded For Massive Infrastructural Devt

Kwara State Governor, Ab- dulRahman AbdulRazaq, has been applauded for his leadership style and achievements in the last six and a half years, which have been described as ‘superlative’ and a proof that the “Otooge” struggle has continued to yield a huge success.

According to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abdullateef Gidado Alaka- wa, who is the Chairman of Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA), “Kwara APC became a formidable and sought after party to everyone following the Governor’s records of performance.”

Alakawa spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, at the end-of-theyear meeting/launch with critical stakeholders, including nine National Assembly members (both serving and former), top officials of government, captains of industries, and party leaders.

The event was attended by Governor AbdulRazaq, the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, Senator Salihu Mustapha (Kwara Central), Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Yakubu Salihu Danladi, DG NOA, Alhaji Issa Lanre Onilu, among others. “This is a gathering of eminent Kwarans from all walks of life.

At the instance of the Governor, we are all gathered at the Kwara State banquet hall to celebrate unity, achievements, the fruits of ‘Otooge’ struggle, and the success that has come from the collective sons of Kwara, who, in different ways, have contributed to the throne of new system and modern Kwara,” he said.

Alakawa said that Kwara APC remains a party to beat under the watch of Governor AbdulRazaq, where he said many people prefer to pursue their political aspirations.