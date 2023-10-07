Kwara Gov Inspects Industrial Park Under Construction

…Expresses satisfaction with pace of work

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday visited the site of the industrial park, which is under massive construction at Eiyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

The first phase of the industrial park comprises a perimeter fence, lay-by, concrete pavement (concrete road and drainage, and car park), and accessories for power supply.

When completed, the industrial park would occupy 196 hectares of land and would comprise residential buildings, a facility manager’s house, a wood processing section, a commercial section, an agro-processing section, metal and minerals processing, and a green area.

Phase one of the industrial park is one of the projects being funded with the bond the state government recently accessed.

According to Governor AbdulRazaq, it is meant to expand the industrial base of Kwara State, with impacts on employment generation and wealth creation, among other benefits.