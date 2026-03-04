Kwara Gov Inspects IICC Project, Hails Execution Standards

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and execution standards of the ongoing Ilorin International Conference Centre (IICC), optimistic that the project would be delivered later this year, all things being equal.

The IICC is one of the legacy projects of the administration to refocus the local service economy along technology, innovation, conferencing and hospitality, tourism, creativity, and agribusiness.

Accompanied by Special Adviser on Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah, the Governor was conducted round the facility by the Construction Manager, Engr. Kola Olowookere.

“I’m here to inspect the project and see the progress being made, and we are happy with the development, and they are scheduled to deliver on time this year. So, the International Conference Centre is set to be delivered this year, God willing,” the Governor said.

“Yes, we are happy with the quality of work so far, and we hope they will deliver as per specification and right on the schedule.”