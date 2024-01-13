Kwara Gov Inaugurates Steering Committee For SAPZ Project

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated Kwara State Steering Committee for the implementation of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), a multimillion dollar project which he said would boost food and nutritional security. Supported by the Islamic Development Bank and counterpart funding from the state government, SAPZ is a $57.2m project designed to promote agro-processing and sustainable farming, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated Kwara State Steering Committee for the implementation of the Special Agro-Industral Processing Zone (SAPZ), a multimillion dollar project which he said would boost food and nutritional security.

Supported by the Islamic Development Bank and counterpart funding from the state government, SAPZ is a $57.2m project designed to promote agro-processing and sustainable farming, improve household incomes and foster job creation in rural agricultural communities, especially for youth and women.

Members of the (statutory) steering committee are the Governor (Chairman); Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development; Commissioner for Finance; Commissioner for Budget and Planning; Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology; Commissioner for Works; Commissioner for Energy; and State Project Coordinator (SAPZ) who doubles as the secretary. Inaugurating the Committee, the Governor said: “This project has the capacity to radically impact the economy and livelihood of so many Kwarans.

As such, it is immensely important to me as the Governor of Kwara State and chairman of the State Steering Committee. “The objective of SAPZ Project is to support inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development in Kwara State. The goal of SAPZ Projects is to increase household incomes and foster job creation in rural agricultural communities, especially for the youth and women, thereby enhancing food and national security.