Kwara Gov Inaugurates State Varsity At Osi

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated the Osi Campus of the state university, keeping his promise to ensure that no project is abandoned and setting off a new frontier of development in the southern axis of the State.

The governor, who was cheered by stakeholders in the region, commended his statewide achievements, adding that the commissioning was a lesson in history as it was a practical step to drive inclusive growth and prosperity in every part of the State.

He said: “This is more than just a project commissioning. The completion of the Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses bears testament to my pledge that Kwara will not be a mortuary of abandoned project.

“With this, we have again sent the signal that what matters to our administration is the progress of our state, not the political history of any project,. “This is a lesson in history, and we hope it resonates across our state and among our people.

In June 2021, I commissioned the Kwara Polytechnic main auditorium, which we funded to completion, more than 20 years after its foundation was laid by the late Governor Mohammed Lawal. This is who we are!

Share

Please follow and like us: