Kwara Gov Inaugurates Olohungbebe, Nnafatima, Swaps Commissioners

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has inaugurated Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe and Dr. Maryam Nnafatima Imam as new Commissioners, asking them to be team players and to key into the administration’s efforts to build on its achievements across sectors.

Their inauguration meant a tweak in the cabinet portfolios as Olohungbebe got assigned into the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, while Nnafatima is named the Commissioner for Social Development.

Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu has moved to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, while Dr. Mary Arinde is to lead the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

Lafia Aliyu Kora Sabi is the Commissioner for the newly created Transportation Ministry, as Oloruntoyosi Thomas Adebayo, formerly of the Agriculture and Rural Development, is now deployed to the new Ministry of Livestock Development.

Oloruntoyosi is replaced by Dr. Afeez Abolore, whose Solid Minerals is now to be led by Abosede Olaitan Buraimoh, who was formerly in charge of the Social Development.

