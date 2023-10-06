Kwara Gov Inaugurates Kawu-Modibbo As Education Commissioner

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu as the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, charging her to ensure that the government’s investments in the key sector translate to improved learning outcomes for the Kwara child.

“Your return to the cabinet is a testament to your dedication to duty, loyalty, and commitment to the public good,” the Governor said as he inaugurated the commissioner.

“As you assume office today, you are charged to continue to be a good team player and a good ambassador of your constituency in the cabinet and to the good people of Kwara State.

“The Honourable Commissioner-designate will be in charge of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, where this administration is implementing several projects, policies, and programmes to shape the future of our state and Nigeria.

“I charge you to do your best to ensure that the multi-billion naira investments of the government yield maximum results in character and learning outcomes for our children. This is the irreducible minimum.

“I trust that you will rally the bureaucrats and the public to ensure that everyone keys into our agenda for a greater Kwara. In the next few years, we want to be in the league of states with the best results. It is doable.”

Kawu-Modibbo, for her part, thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in her and pledged to do her best to achieve the Governor’s policy objectives in the ministry.

“I am delighted for this honour. His Excellency’s government is our government, and his success is the success of the people of Kwara. I must appreciate Your Excellency for the confidence reposed in me. I will do my best to support your vision for the state, especially in the education sector,” she said.

She was accompanied to the brief ceremony by family members and political leaders from her Ilorin South constituency.