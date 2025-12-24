Kwara Gov Inaugurates 83 Newly Upgraded Healthcare Centres

…Says achievements reflect govt’s commitment to citizens’ needs

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has inaugurated 83 Primary Health Care centres newly revitalised by the administration to improve access to quality healthcare services in the State.

The project, according to a statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, was jointly funded from the Kwara State Government, World Bank-supported IMPACT Project, the Basic HealthCare Provision Funds and Leadership Challenge Funds won by the state.

The programme was organised by the Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KWSPHCDA) led by its Executive Secretary, Prof. Nusirat Elelu.

The Governor said the delivery of the facilities boldly speaks to his administration’s commitment to giving quality healthcare to every citizen of Kwara State, regardless of where they live.

“As I formally unveil these 83 newly revitalised primary health care facilities today, I do so with the conviction that we are writing a new chapter in the health history of our state,” the Governor said on Monday in Ilorin at Oloje Primary Healthcare Centre, where he performed a symbolic inauguration of the project.

“We are not just fulfilling a campaign promise, as we have done over the past years; we are laying a foundation for a healthier, more prosperous generation. We inherited a primary health care system that was in a state of extreme disrepair with far-reaching consequences on the people.

“Each of these facilities has been renovated to new standards. Pregnant women will no longer need to travel long distances to access antenatal care and safe delivery services. Children will receive timely immunisations and treatment for common childhood illnesses.

“Our youth will have access to reproductive health information and services. Our elderly will receive care for chronic conditions closer to home.

“The improvement in health outcomes that is witnessed in the state spurs us to do more through additional recruitment into the health workforce and improved welfare. We are creating a legacy that will outlive our administration and save lives.”

AbdulRazaq commended the World Bank for its support through the IMPACT Project and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for their coordination and support.

He also hailed the leadership of the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency for pulling these through.

Executive Director, National Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muyi Aina, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for leveraging the IMPACT project (Immunisation- Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transformation) to drive meaningful change in the state.

Dr Aina, who was represented by the National Programme Manager for the IMPACT Project, Dr Amina Abdul-one Muhammed, said over 2500 facilities across 31 states, including FCT, have benefited from the upgrade and revitalisation.

She urged the host communities to take ownership of the facilities and protect them against vandalism.

Prof Elelu said Kwara has won the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund Award three times, thereby giving the state national recognition for outstanding performance in basic healthcare service delivery.

“Notably, the national recognition of Kwara State under the PHC Leadership Challenge Fund Award 3 times in a row of outstanding performance in basic healthcare service delivery with a total of $1.4 million incentives, has expanded workforce who reinforce healthcare service delivery as well as support for maternal and child health through distribution of thousands of delivery kids free across all 16 LGAs,” she said.

“As at today, we have recorded over 722,000 outpatients visiting our PHCs, over 30,000 deliveries recorded, compared to 8,020 deliveries in 2020, over 500,000 pregnant women reached with haematinics compared to 120,000 in 2020, over 1.6million children reached with Vitamin A compared to just over 100,000 children reached in 2020, etc.

“These are not just statistics; they represent people whose futures have been secured due to the lifesaving services we provide.”

She thanked the Governor for his commitment to the health sector and the Kwara First Lady, Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq for her tireless involvement in the affairs of women and children of Kwara.

Hon. Busari Jimoh, who spoke on behalf of the Oloje community, thanked the Governor for the upgrade of their facility, which he said will boost their access to quality healthcare services.