Kwara Gov Holds Security Meeting, Lauds Operatives’ Commitment

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has held a marathon security council meeting to review ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety across the state.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the meeting was attended by all security commanders as well as top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The governor received detailed briefings from the police, State Security Service, Army, Navy, Air Force, NSCDC, Immigration Service, NDLEA, and the office of the National Security Adviser, alongside inputs from key state officials.

Security commanders outlined ongoing operations, arrests, prosecutions, and arms interceptions from hostile non-state actors.

Commending the security forces for their sacrifices, AbdulRazaq pledged continued support and urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely intelligence to aid security efforts.