Kwara Gov Hands 1,000 Life Jackets To Patigi, Restates Commitment To Safe Water Travel

…Meets traditional rulers on security, people’s well-being

No fewer than 1,000 life jackets have been presented to the people of Patigi in the Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State by

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to prevent drowning and death in the event of a boat mishap during water travel.

AbdulRazaq handed the life jackets to the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Umar Bologi II, on Thursday shortly after a meeting the Governor had with some first-class monarchs who had come to brief him on some issues of security and general well-being of the people, adding that a similar gesture would be extended to Edu local government area and other riverine areas to promote safe water travel in the state.

“This is only a phase of the donation of lifejacket to the people of Patigi Local Government. We will also move to Edu Local Government to make sure we have adequate life-saving equipment for our people along the banks of River Niger and within the riverine communities in the state. It is a continuous process and health and safety issue concern being addressed,” he said.

The brief ceremony was attended by the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Jide Asonibare; Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Etsu Patigi Alhaji Umar Bologi II;

Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye; Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu; Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar; and Olomu of Omu Aran Oba AbdulRaheem Oladele Adeoti.

Responding, Etsu Bologi II thanked AbdulRazaq for taking “wonderful steps” to protect his subjects, adding that this would go a long way to avert the recurrence of boat mishaps in the area.

“On behalf of myself and the entire people of Patigi Emirate Council, we want to sincerely thank His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for this wonderful donation of lifejackets to our people in riverine areas who are mostly farmers and fishermen,” he said.

“Thank you very much, Your Excellency, and we pray Almighty Allah to guide and protect you and continue to uplift your government and see you succeed.”

The Government recently sent a team to the Lagos Office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) as part of its ongoing efforts to boost water travel and safety.