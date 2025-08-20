Kwara Gov Hails Tinubu Over Arrest Of Top Terrorists

…Assures residents of efforts to eliminate security threats

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended President Bola Tinubu and security agencies for the recent arrest of top leaders of terrorist groups in the country, calling it a strong indication of the efforts to rid Nigeria of terrorism.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Governor said the arrests of Mahmud Muhammad Usman, the leader of Ansaru, and his deputy Mahmud al-Nigeri, also known as Malam Mahmuda, attested to the extensive intelligence-driven counterterrorism operations of the administration.

“These arrests are a big win for the country. We commend the President, the National Security Adviser, and the leadership of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Nigeria Police and other agencies for this feat. On our part, we will continue to support the effort of the President and the security agencies on all fronts,” the Governor said in a statement.

“We are confident that these arrests, along with other efforts at various levels across the country, will stamp out the criminal activities in our communities.

“I again reassure our people that we will continue to work with the security agencies to eliminate threats and maintain the security of lives and properties. Our people should rest assured that no resources are being spared to protect them and their properties. I also urge them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the security forces and other state authorities.

“Nondisclosures or limited disclosure of specific security information or operation is not borne out of inaction or lack of concern. A lot is being done in collaboration with the security agencies, resulting in valuable intelligence gathering and analysis, arrests, and the prevention of attacks that could have occurred.

“I, therefore, urge our people to remain alert but calm as renewed efforts are being made to curtail the cowardly activities of the criminals in our hinterlands.

“As more security operatives, including forest guards, are deployed to boost safety in the affected areas, I have also directed KWASSIP to immediately take inventories of persons affected for support. This will be done in collaboration with community leaders for inclusion and accountability.”