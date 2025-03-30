Kwara Gov Hails Oloriegbe’s Appointment As NHIA Chairman

Share

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Senator Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe on his well-deserved appointment as the Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

In a press statement, Governor AbdulRazaq described the appointment as a perfect fit for Oloriegbe, given his background as a medical professional, passion for the health sector, and achievements as a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health.

He expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for the honor that this appointment like previous ones represents for the people of Kwara State, especially members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor expressed confidence that Oloriegbe will bring his wealth of experience, network, and goodwill to elevate the NHIA and make it more beneficial to the people.

AbdulRazaq prayed for God’s guidance and wisdom for the new Chairman and urged all stakeholders in the health sector to support him in his new role.

