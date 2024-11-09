Kwara Gov Hails Igbomina’s Self-Help Legacy

Share

…Honours Offa Chief Imam at Maulid Nabbiy celebration

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Saturday spent hours in Kwara South with the people, following his visit to Iludun Oro where the 13th Igbomina Day was held and making another stop in Offa to attend a Maulid Nabbiy celebration.

At Iludun Oro, the Governor commended the Igbomina people for their can-do spirit and longstanding culture of self-help, which he said explains their successes in education and enterprise.

He called on citizens, including the people of Igbomina, to always embrace peace and eschew ethnic division to promote national unity and development.

While lauding the people of Igbomina land for their support for his administration, AbdulRazaq noted that the Igbomina Day celebration typifies how to sustain communal bonds and collaborate for higher goals.

He particularly commended the Igbomina monarchs for their support under the leadership of the Olupo of Ajase Ipo and the Chairman of Igbomina Traditional Council, Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu.

“I urge you not to give up on the impressive cultural legacy of self-help handed over by your forebears. There is also a need for national unity and less emphasis on ethnic division, which creates division, disunity, and under development,” the Governor said.

“This government is for all, including the people of Igbomina who are not only robustly represented in government but have also benefitted hugely from the administration’s rural and urban development initiatives.”

He listed some of the road projects in Igbomina land to include

Arandun-Esie-Oro Road; Owu Falls Road; Orisa Bridge, Oro Ago; Omu Aran Oko Road; Owode Ofaro-Alabe Road; and Ajase-Ipo Okeiya Road; among others.

“I am impressed at the gathering today, and I congratulate the people of Igbomina land on this occasion.

“I don’t need to stress the importance of fostering a sense of community and collaboration, which this is all about,” he added.

“We are going to deepen our investments in primary healthcare facilities, basic, secondary, and tertiary education.

“I invite you all to sustain the support for the government as we tackle the issue of security.”

AbdulRazaq also commiserated with the Igbomina people on the recent death of the leader of hunters, Chief Luqman Balogun (Jagun), and prayed God to repose his soul, adding his legacy will not be forgotten.

He also appreciated the people for their constant engagements and support, which he said have continued to assist the government to succeed.

At the cultural event were national and state parliamentarians, top government officials, traditional rulers from Kwara South, and captains of industries, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, represented by Otunba Biodun Ajiboye; Senator Saliu Mustapha, represented by Bar. Abdulkareem Alabi; Senator Lola Ashiru; Senator Sadiq Umar; Hon. Raheem Ajulo-opin; Olupo of Ajase Ipo Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu; Elese of Igbaja Oba Ahmed Babalola Awuni (Arepo II); Olomu of Omu Aran Oba Abdulraheem Oladele Adeoti; Olupako of Share Oba Haruna Olawale Sulyman; Oloro of Oro Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye; and other royal fathers from Kwara South; founder of Al-Hikmah University and Chairman of the day Chief Oladimeji Igbaja; National President Omo Ibile Igbomina Elder Gabriel Yemi Jimoh (JP); and Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; among others.

The Governor also touched down in Offa to attend the Maulid nabbiy celebration hosted by the Chief Imam of the ancient town Sheikh Muhyideen Salman Hussein.

He called for prayers for the country, urging Nigerians to always be grateful for the mercies of God and leverage their sense of gratitude to seek greater favour from Him.

Khalifatul Adaby Sheikh AbdulQodir Muhammad Kamaludeen and the Imam of Offa, who both commended the humility of the Governor and his sense of duty, prayed for him, pointing out his culture of helping people without making a show of it.

Share

Please follow and like us: