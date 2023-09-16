Kwara Gov Hails Danladi-Salihu’s Emergence As APC Speakers’ Forum Chair

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has hailed the emergence of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, as the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Speakers’ Forum.

While extending his hearty congratulations to the Speaker on his election to the exalted office, Governor AbdulRazaq noted that the Speaker’s emergence speaks to the respect that he enjoys among his colleagues nationwide.

AbdulRazaq said he is confident that the Rt. Hon. Speaker, who comes to the job with good experience, would steer the Forum of APC Speakers to a new height that would be the pride of all.

The Governor prays to God to guide and bless Speaker Danladi-Salihu with the wisdom to always deliver excellently on every assignment that comes his way, including the latest leadership task.