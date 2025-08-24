Kwara Gov Hails Adama On World Junior Swimming Championships Medal

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Abdul Jabar Adama, a Kwaran swimmer, for winning a historic silver medal at the ongoing World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Romania.

Adama clocked 23.64 seconds to clinch the medal in the men’s 50m butterfly final, marking the first time a Nigerian has ever won a medal at a global swimming event.

Governor AbdulRazaq described Adama’s feat as a testament to his exceptional talent and determination, recalling his earlier triumph when he won two gold medals for Nigeria at the 16th Africa Junior Swimming Championships in Cairo in April and May 2025.

“We are confident that this is just the start of a career that is destined for the highest honour attainable,” the Governor said in a statement on Sunday.

“We wish Adama, the national swimming sensation, a brighter future in good health and amid increasing national and global recognition.”